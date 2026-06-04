Chinese man spends Rs 1,300 to become Nvidea CEO Jensen Huang; Goes viral, gains 50,000 followers

<p>A 28-year-old man from rural <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a> made it to the headlines globally after he impersonated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nvidia">Nvidia</a> CEO Jensen Huang, attracting tens of thousands of followers in just a few weeks. </p>.<p>Yang Yang, who lives in a village in Dandong in Liaoning province, has gone viral on Chinese <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> platforms, becoming the internet sensation by recreating the appearance and mannerisms of the tech <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/billionaire">billionaire</a>.</p>.<p>According to the South China Morning Post, Yang's account, named @huangyinxun, a pronunciation of Huang's Chinese name in the northeastern dialect, has amassed more than 50,000 followers in a week.</p>.<p>The resemblance is not entirely natural. Yang reportedly transformed himself into a lookalike version of Huang by dusting his hair with wheat flour to create a grey-haired appearance and used hair gel to keep it in place.</p>.<p>He also wore a leather jacket and spectacles similar to those often worn by the Nvidia chief.</p>.<p>According to China News Weekly, Yang spent around 100 yuan (about US$15) on the jacket and 10 yuan on the glasses.</p>.<p>His videos often feature references to Nvidia and Huang's public image. In some clips, Yang is seen carrying oversized graphics card models, while others recreate moments that recently made Huang a social media talking point in China.</p>.<p>Last month, Huang attracted widespread attention after he was filmed eating Beijing-style fried sauce noodles and drinking a beverage from Chinese tea chain Mixue while accompanying a US delegation led by President Donald Trump during a visit to China.</p>.<p>Capitalising on the buzz surrounding the Nvidia chief, Yang began posting parody videos that quickly took off online. Several of his clips have received millions of views, with some crossing the 15-million mark.</p>.<p>His livestreams have also drawn significant attention, at times attracting more than 20,000 concurrent viewers.</p>.<p>Yang's rise to internet fame comes from humble beginnings.</p>.AI Impact Summit: Unwell after extensive travel, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang misses Delhi expo.Meet He Tingbo, the Huawei's 'chip queen', who has her name etched in China's tech folklore.<p>Born into a rural family, he started by working as a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/migrant-labourer">migrant labourer</a> at the age of 16 and took on various jobs, including washing dishes and cooking noodles at restaurants. About five years ago, he returned to his hometown to care for his ageing parents.</p>.<p>Before being famously known as China's "Jensen Huang lookalike," Yang had already built a modest following by posting content about rural life. Another one of his social media accounts reportedly has around 300,000 followers, although he said the income generated through content creation was inconsistent.</p>.<p>The idea of impersonating Huang was not entirely new. Yang said some internet users had pointed out the resemblance between him and the Nvidia chief last year, but he initially dismissed the suggestion. It was only after Huang's recent popularity surge online that he decided to embrace the comparison.</p>.<p>Yang told local media that he admires Huang not just for his success in the technology industry but also because of similarities in their early life experiences.</p>.<p>"I heard Huang washed dishes in restaurants when he was young. I also did that," Yang was quoted as saying. Despite the newfound fame, Yang admitted that the attention has brought unexpected pressure.</p>.<p>"I am terrified," he said, claiming that some people had contacted him while posing as members of Nvidia's legal department and asked him to remove the videos.</p>.<p>"I beg Boss Huang and his Nvidia not to lower yourself to my level. But if you really think my videos have affected your company's image, please let me know and I will delete them," he added.</p>