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Chinese man spends Rs 1,300 to become Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang; goes viral, gains 50,000 followers

Yang said some internet users had pointed out the resemblance between him and the Nvidia chief last year, but he initially dismissed the suggestion.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 06:02 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 06:02 IST
World newsChinaNvidiaSocial mediaTrendingViral

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