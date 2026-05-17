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'Doomsday': Meta employee reveals mood on eve of layoffs; claims people stuffed bags with snacks

Wu said little had changed since 2021 and that the atmosphere remains tense days before the layoff.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 09:31 IST
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