<p>In a stunning revelation, a former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meta">Meta</a> employee has said that workers at the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/meta">tech giant</a> stuffed goodies in their bags on the eve of the first major layoff at the company. </p><p>Adel Wu took to X and described that the atmosphere in tech office was almost like "doomsday". </p><p>The employee claimed that she witnessed multiple layoffs during her final year at Meta. Her post comes as the company is set to cut 8,000 jobs on May 20. Wu said little had changed since 2021 and that the atmosphere remains tense days before the layoff. </p>.Meta’s embrace of AI is making its employees miserable.<p><strong>Meta’s first layoff</strong></p><p>The Mark Zuckerberg-led company saw its first big layoff in 2022, downsizing 11,000 jobs. The first round was attributed to the company pouring money into the failed Metaverse project. </p><p>Several other rounds of layoffs followed in the next few years due to AI boom and aggressive investment in automation.</p><p>In her X post, Wu said that she witnessed several layoffs during her last year at Meta. “During my last year at Meta there were probably 4-5 layoffs, but this one on 5/20 is huuuge,” she wrote, referring to the upcoming mass-layoff day. </p><p>She added that her friends at the company are anxious about their future. “My friends still there are either just waiting hoping to get laid off or extremely anxious because the job is their lifeline,” she said.</p><p>“I remember the very first big layoff the night before was almos.t like doomsday, people were stuffing their bags with free snacks and drinks and chargers,” Wu recalled.</p>.<p>She ended her post by calling it a “very weird time to be in big tech”.</p><p>Social media users and other Meta employees were quick to resonate with Wu's sentiments.</p><p>“I’ve been here for every round of layoffs, I don’t think this one is worse than the first two years but there is definitely a lot of anxiety and resentment in the company. I miss 2021 so much lol,” claimed one person in the comments section.</p><p>“Haha I remember waking up at like 3am PT to sit and stare at my inbox for the email of doom. Trauma bonding. Makes for a crazy story to tell in the future,” another recalled.</p><p>Many agreed that morale is at an all time low in the IT industry. </p><p>“The first lay off was wild, someone on my team was literally laid off mid-business trip, but also knowing that there were like 3 -5 more rounds of layoffs just killed off any morale I had, and I was definitely in the camp of hoping to get laid off,” a user said.</p>