Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometrending now

'Everyone has worked for free': Riteish Deshmukh reveals big actors didn't charge fee for 'Raja Shivaji'

Riteish Deshmukh has revealed that all the big actors worked for free in his recently released film 'Raja Shivaji' for Maharaj.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 10:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 10:55 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanBollywood newsRiteish DeshmukhTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us