<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=riteish%20deshmukh">Riteish Deshmukh's</a> grand historical saga <em>Raja Shivaji</em> has taken the box office by storm. The movie is off to an impressive start and within just five days of its release, it has earned over Rs 50 crores worldwide.</p><p>The film chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his efforts to achieve 'swarajya.'</p><p>Amid the movie's excellent streak, Riteish is spilling some beans about the actors who have worked in the film.</p><p>As per reports, Riteish has recently revealed that all the big actors have worked for free in the film.</p><p>"This Marathi film has got the most screens in Maharashtra. We have read all the books; the history of Maharaj is not something that can be contained in one film. It was our job to show this film without compromising on history. Salman Khan is my brother; he was in both my films. I was working on writing the film for three and a half years. All the big actors have worked for free in this film; everyone has worked for free for Maharaj,” said Riteish Deshmukh, as quoted by <em>Mid-Day</em>. </p>.Salman Khan steals the show with cameo as Jiva Mahala in 'Raja Shivaji'.<p>Riteish further added, “We have aired this film in Hindi and Marathi. Summer holidays are starting, this is a good opportunity for the entire family and young children to get information about Maharaj from this film.”</p><p>The film brings together an extensive star cast, featuring Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Abhishek Bachchan as Chhatrapati’s elder brother, Sambhaji Shahji Bhosale, while Sanjay Dutt plays Afzal Khan. </p><p>However, the main highlight of the film was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=salman%20khan">Salman Khan's </a>cameo in the film, which many call was a paisa-vasool moment. Salman essayed the role of Jiva Mahala, the close aide of the warrior king.</p><p>The film was released on May 1 in theatres.</p>