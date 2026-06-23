From reel to real life: CM Vijay mimics Stalin's 'it's all finished' action in Tamil Nadu Assembly

<p>It looks as though actor-turned-politician Vijay just cannot forget from where he came.</p><p>After dominating Kollywood for years, Vijay took the big plunge into politics forming Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) a couple of years back.</p><p>And in 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, he surprised all the political pundits by storming to power.</p><p>Right from the swearing-in-ceremony to him coming to Assembly in Blazer Vijay has a 'Filmy' touch to everything.</p>.Vijay's TVK govt cancels 46 projects, approved by Stalin's DMK, relying on temple funds .<p>And on Tuesday (June 23) Vijay took it to a new level when he performed a cinematic hand gesture imitating former chief minister M K Stalin, winning applauds from his party MLAs while drawing the ire of DMK lawmakers, the video of which has gone viral on social media.</p>.<p>Vijay was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address in the State Legislative Assembly where he criticised previous DMK government's hands in looting money in the name of party funds. </p><p>He accussed them of alleged corruption and the prior administration's failure to effectively curb narcotics and running a loose administrative system and vehemently denied the 'horse-trading' charges levelled at him and his part by the opposition. </p><p>And as a parting shot, with the permission of the Speaker, Vijay mimicked Stalin with the hand gesture which literally meant 'it's all finished'!</p><p>It is worth recalling that, earlier earlier this year, a clip of Stalin went viral on social media where he was captured raising his hand while departing from the DMK headquarters following seat-sharing talks with the Congress.</p>.<p>However, Stalin had later cleared the air about his hand gesture saying it was completely unplanned as the reporters repeatedly asked him for clarifiction over the negotiations to which he replied with the hand gesture implying "it's all finished". <br><br><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>