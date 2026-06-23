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From reel to real life: CM Vijay mimics Stalin's 'it's all finished' action in Tamil Nadu Assembly

CM Vijay on Tuesday performed a cinematic hand gesture imitating former CM M K Stalin, winning applauds from his party MLAs while drawing the ire of DMK lawmakers
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 08:03 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 08:03 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKTamil Nadu politicsTrendingTrending NowCMJoseph Vijay

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