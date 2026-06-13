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'Give me a chance': Comedian Pranit More apologises over '370 Biryani' controversy

The former Bigg Boss participant shared an emotional video message to apologise for his actions and to plead for a second chance.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 08:20 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 08:20 IST
Entertainment NewsBigg BossControversyTrendingKannada standup comedyStandup comedians

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