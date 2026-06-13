'Give me a chance': Comedian Pranit More apologises over '370 Biryani' controversy

<p>Facing a wave of criticism over his controversial "370 Biryani" video, comedian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pranit%20more">Pranit More</a> has finally addressed the backlash. The former Bigg Boss participant shared an emotional video message to apologise for his actions and to plead for a second chance.</p><p>In a self-recorded video posted on Instagram, More addressed the mounting criticism directly, admitting that his handling of the interaction was a mistake that rightfully sparked the backlash.</p><p>"I wanted to talk about this for a long time but my Instagram got suspended. You all must have seen my crowd work video for which I am getting a lot of hate and I think I deserve this hate because when I was doing crowd work with that guy he said a lot of derogatory things, but everyone was laughing at him so I got carried away. I got a lapse in judgement and I think it was a big mistake of mine," More said.</p>.Rs 370 biryani remark: Maharashtra police register case against comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and others .<p>The uproar was triggered by a viral, now-deleted clip showing an audience member discussing his dating history at a stand-up show. In it, the Gurugram resident made crude remarks, suggesting that a Rs 370 biryani bought him total access to a woman's body. Instead of shutting it down, comedian Pranit More leaned into the crowd-work interaction, branding the offensive statement as "peak Gurgaon content”.</p><p>The comedian further said that he could have intervened during the interaction but failed to do so. "If I wanted, I could have stopped him there, or I could have taken a stand, but what I couldn't do. I gave him a platform because of which these things escalated. So those who have been hurt because of this, I want to apologise to all of them," he added.</p>.NCW summons comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra over 'Rs 370 biryani' remark row.<p>More also confirmed that he is fully cooperating with authorities regarding the active legal proceedings against him.</p><p>"Whatever legal proceedings are being held against me, for that I am cooperating with the authorities, but I just want to request all of you... Please give me a chance, I will become a better person. This was a learning experience for me, so I am working on myself. I will also work on my content, and you will be able to see this in my future work," he said.</p><p>His response comes amid the mounting backlash over the controversial video. The controversy further intensified after Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar and others allegedly involved in the publication and dissemination of obscene and objectionable content from a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram and circulated online through social media platforms.</p>.Rs 370 biryani is equal to consent? Controversy involving comedian Pranit More explained; Zomato denies 'biryani bhejdu' notification.<p>The backlash has also triggered political reactions, with Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde demanding a ban on live stand-up comedy. She said that she would be taking up the matter directly with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.</p><p>Addressing the controversy surrounding creative expression, Fadnavis said that while stand-up comedy shouldn't be censored, freedom of speech must be exercised with proper accountability.</p><p>"The Constitution of India grants everyone the freedom of expression. However, it also establishes safeguards to ensure this freedom is not misused. When expression becomes unrestrained, it infringes upon the right of individuals in society to live with dignity," he said.</p>