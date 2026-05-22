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'History made on Mount Everest': ITBP's all-woman expedition successful summit makes India proud

The women climbers climbed battling extreme weather conditions, low oxygen levels and difficult ice-wall sections in the 'Death Zone' above 8,000 metres.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 13:08 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 13:08 IST
India NewsMount EverestwomenBSFTrendingITBP

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