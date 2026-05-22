'History made on Mount Everest': ITBP's all-woman expedition successful summit makes India proud

History made on Mount Everest. 🇮🇳#ITBP’s first-ever All-Women Expedition summited Mount Everest (8,848 m) via the South Col Route on 21 May 2026. With the first summit at 0652 hrs, all 11 women climbers reached the top. Proud moment for India. @PIB_India@PIBHomeAffairspic.twitter.com/mtocQg2IK1
Scaling the world’s highest peak with unmatched courage and determination, BSF’s first ever All Women Mt. Everest Expedition Team has scripted history under #MissionVandeMataram by successfully summiting Mt. Everest.
My heartiest congratulations to the all-women mountaineering team of the BSF that scripted golden history by summiting Mt. Everest. Celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of the force, they conquered the world’s highest peak and sang Vande… https://t.co/FnVNzDMeGP