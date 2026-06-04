'I was really scared because this is by far the most urban, I've looked in cinema': Rashmika reveals about her role in 'Cocktail 2'

<p>The upcoming movie <em>Cocktail 2</em> starring <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shahid_Kapoor">Shahid Kapoor</a>,<a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rashmika_Mandanna"> Rashmika Mandanna</a> and <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kriti_Sanon">Kriti Sanon</a> is a sequel of the 2012 movie<a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cocktail_(2012_film)"> Cocktail</a>, both directed by Homi Adajania. </p><p>The film is scheduled for release on June 19.</p>.<p>At the trailer launch event, Rashmika spoke about her character 'Diya'. She revealed that taking up the role was not a straightforward decision. Playing an urban-like, carefree and a modern character initially felt daunting, especially since it contrasts with the usual roles audience associate her with.</p>.<p>“I was really scared because this is by far the most urban, I've looked in cinema. And because of my films thus far, I feel like the audience sort of somewhere expect a very serious, dramatic sort of performance from me. But for the first time, I've done something this light-hearted, which is specifying on friendship, the madness, the love. For me, initially, I was like, is this the right move to me? But at the same time, because I've never done something like this before, I had to do it. Because I feel like the audience is also looking for something surprising, something new, something very different. And that was one of the main reasons why I thought it was a perfect fit,” she said.</p>.'Cocktail 2' Song 'Jab Talak': Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon dance their hearts out .<p>For Rashmika, 'Cocktail 2' was a creative gamble. She picked the role not for comfort, but it challenged her as an artist.</p>