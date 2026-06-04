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'I was really scared because this is by far the most urban, I've looked in cinema': Rashmika reveals about her role in 'Cocktail 2'

For Rashmika, 'Cocktail 2' was a creative gamble. She picked the role not for comfort, but it challenged her as an artist.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 08:00 IST
Entertainment NewsKriti SanonbollywoodShahid KapoormoviesTrending NowRashmika Mandana

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