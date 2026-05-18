'Looking like Flipkart ad kid': Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's black suit sparks meme fest on internet

<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> held his first meeting with IAS officers focusing on issues related to governance. </p><p>Dressed in a black suit and wearing a pair of glasses, the actor-turned politician sent the internet into giggles with a hoard of memes being posted about him. The images of the Chief Minister during this meeting reminded people of the iconic Flipkart ads where charming child actors dressed up and played adult roles, wearing fake beards and rimless glasses. </p>.<p>Comments on Instagram as well as X, highlighted how Vijay looked out of place in his blazer, drawing parallels to the children in those ads. </p><p>Other memes on Instagram showed videos of a startled, awkward Vijay with captions like “When they actually give you the job you applied for”. </p>.<p>Along with this, there were many other memes being circulated on social media platforms about the new chief minister and the elections in general. </p><p>This just goes to show how much comedy plays a role in political discourse and commentary in the online world. </p><p>For the records, Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on the May 10 along. It has been around a week into his tenure, and the state is yet to see what more is to come under his administration.</p>