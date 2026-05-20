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#Melodi trends on X as PM Modi gifts Melody toffees to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

After their meeting in Rome, #Melodi is trending as netizens rave about the selfies and videos posted of the two of them together.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsItalyPrime Minister Narendra ModiGiorgia MeloniTrendingIndia-Italy

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