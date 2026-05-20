Melodi trends on X as PM Modi gifts Melody toffees to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

<p>#Melodi is trending on X yet again as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Italy for bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. </p><p>"Melodi" is the nickname coined by users online for the friendly relationship shared by Modi and Meloni, taking parts of their names to form the word "Melodi". </p><p>After their meeting in Rome, #Melodi is trending as netizens rave about the selfies and videos posted of the two of them together. </p>.<p>What especially broke the internet was when Meloni shared a video of Modi gifting her a bag of toffees. </p><p>The video shows Modi showing the camera a bag of Parle's 'Melody' toffees as he hands it to her, with the both of them smiling and laughing at the gesture. </p><p>“Prime Minister Modi bought as a gift, a very very good toffee,” Meloni says in the video. </p><p>Followed with the both of them saying "Melody" as Modi shows the toffees to the camera. </p><p>Meloni wrote on her post, "Thank you for the gift"</p>.<p>Before this post on her X account, she posted a selfie of the both of them standing together at the Colosseum with a caption that said, " Welcome to Rome, my friend". </p>.<p>Netizens had mixed reactions to the day's events with most of it being humor at the irony of it all. </p><p>"Modi really mastered the art of PR politics, every handshake becomes a historic event while people back home are still arguing over jobs, inflation, and basic issues. At some point, optics can’t replace reality anymore." commented a X user under Meloni's post.</p><p>Criticism seemed to swarm in more because of the austerity appeal that was made by the Indian Prime Minister to cut down on fuel and flights abroad to cope with the resource shortages due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia — after which he went on his five-nation tour. </p><p>Some users also commented on the "free promotion" of Parle, the manufacturer of Melody toffee. </p>.<p>The nickname "Melodi" went viral online after Meloni posted a selfie video with Modi at COP28 captioned: “Good friends at COP28. #Melodi."</p><p>The term quickly spread across Indian social media, with memes, fan edited clips, jokes etc. portraying and commenting on the diplomatic friendship Modi and Meloni share.</p>