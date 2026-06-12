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Melody 'itni chocolaty hi nahi', now it will be ice-cream-y too! Parle, Vadilal tie-up to make a frozen dessert

Melody Ice Cream is currently available at Vadilal parlours and will be rolled out in phases across retail stores.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 11:43 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 11:43 IST
Business NewsTrendingmelodyParle

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