Melody 'itni chocolaty hi nahi', now it will be ice-cream-y too! Parle, Vadilal tie-up to make a frozen dessert

<p>In a move that brings one of India's most recognisable brands into the ice cream segment, Vadilal Industries has partnered with Parle Products to launch <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/melody">Melody Ice Cream</a>, a <a href="https://retail.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/food-entertainment/personal-care-pet-supplies-liquor/vadilal-parle-partner-to-launch-melody-branded-ice-cream-under-trademark-licensing-agreement/131656939">report</a> of ET Retail said. </p><p>The companies said the partnership reflects a broader trend among consumer goods firms of leveraging trademark licensing and brand extensions to reach new consumption occasions and customer segments.</p><p>Developed to recreate the signature caramel-and-chocolate flavour associated with Melody chocolates, the new offering aims to tap into consumers' familiarity with the brand.</p>.Pros and cons of the Modi-Meloni ‘Melody’ moment.<p>Melody Ice Cream is currently available at Vadilal parlours and will be rolled out in phases across retail stores.</p><p>Himanshu Kanwar, Chief Executive Officer of Vadilal Industries, commenting on the launch, said the association brings together two established consumer brands and offers an opportunity to introduce a differentiated product in the ice cream market., reported <em>Economic Times</em>. </p><p>Mayank Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at Parle Products, said the collaboration allows the company to take the Melody brand into a new category while preserving the identity that consumers have long associated with it, added the report. </p><p>The launch comes at a time when Melody has regained public attention following Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi's</a> recent<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi"> </a>visit to Italy, during which he gifted a pack of Melody chocolates to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. </p><p>The brand had earlier become part of a popular social media trend that coined the term "Melody" from a blend of Modi and Meloni's names, a nickname that was later acknowledged by both leaders.</p>