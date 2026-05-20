Melody memes flood the internet after PM Modi's viral moment with Giorgia Meloni; check out the best ones

<p>The internet is flooded with memes and witty posts reacting to PM Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/a-viral-moment-giorgia-meloni-shares-video-with-pm-modi-thanking-him-for-melody-toffees-4009679">Giorgia Meloni's 'Melody moment'</a> in Rome earlier today. </p><p>PM Modi is in Italy as part of his 5-nation tour. Before vising Italy, he went to UAE, Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. Today early morning, he reached Rome, the capital city of Italy. </p>.<p>Today, Italian Prime Minister Meloni posted a video on her social media accounts, showing a packet of Melody toffees which was gifted to her by PM Modi. She accepted the gift and captioned the video, 'Thank you for the gift.'<br><br>After that, the video went viral and the internet has seen a flurry of memes and witty posts around that. </p>.A viral moment: Giorgia Meloni shares video with PM Modi thanking him for 'Melody' toffees .<p>Parle Products, the manufacturers of Melody, too joined the bandwagon and reacted to the moment - "Sweetening relationships since 1983."</p>.<p>Often the iconic toffee name is used to discuss the camaraderie between the two leaders because of similar sounding '#Melodi' which was first used by Meloni herself during her visit to India for the BRICS Summit.<br><br>Mayank Shah, Parle Products Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 said that the gesture was "a nice way of pushing Indian products and giving a global stage" and the company expects "a lot of traction in domestic and international sales."<br><br>In a post on X, Parle Products thanked the prime minister for "taking Parle Melody to the global stage."</p>