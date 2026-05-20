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Melody memes flood the internet after PM Modi's viral moment with Giorgia Meloni; check out the best ones

Meloni posted a video on her social media accounts, showing a packet of Melody toffees which was gifted to her by PM Modi.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsIndiaNarendra ModiItalyGiorgia MeloniTrendingTrending Now

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