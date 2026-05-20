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Melody's Roman moment: Parle thanks PM for taking its toffee global

Melody, one of India’s most recognisable toffee brands, is manufactured by Parle Products, the FMCG major known for household brands such as Parle-G, Monaco, KrackJack, Mango Bite and Poppins.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 14:17 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 14:17 IST
Narendra ModiItalyGiorgia MeloniTrendingParleCandy

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