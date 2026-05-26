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'Mujhe use karlo...' Blinkit delivery partner harasses woman for ordering vibrator; company 'fires' him

The customer shared that the app has reached out to her assuring that "the delivery partner is fired and strict internal action and review is taken."
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:17 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 07:17 IST
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