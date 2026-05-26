'Mujhe use karlo...' Blinkit delivery partner harasses woman for ordering vibrator; company 'fires' him

<p>A woman has accused a Blinkit delivery partner of inappropriate behaviour while handing over a package containing a vibrator. The delivery partner allegedly questioned her purchase and made an inappropriate remark suggesting she could have approached him instead.</p><p>In a <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/posts/pooja-joshi-a111a8294_today-i-experienced-something-deeply-disturbing-activity-7464260528119382016-JbJs?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAABdj5gQB0cU4QiSqrC29KsuEXGIjBECPKE4">Linkedin post </a>that has gone viral, Blinkit customer Pooja Joshi penned her ordeal of ordering the sex toy to her doorstep. </p><p>"I experienced something deeply disturbing as a woman...I ordered a sexual wellness product through <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/blinkit">Blinkit</a>," she wrote, further sharing what happened. </p><p>The woman recalled that she felt disturbed the moment she opened the door due to the delivery partner's gaze, prompting her to quickly shut the door after collecting the parcel. She later noticed the order was unsealed, and shortly after, received a call from the same delivery partner. </p><p>Her post mentioned that the delivery agent rang her and said, "<em>Ye sab kyun use kar rahi ho ma’am, mujhe kar lo use.. bhot maza dunga</em> (Why are you using all these, use me...I'll give you fun)." These words left the woman in an uneasy state.</p><p>She then threatened to report him, after which he apologised. "The fear and violation I felt in that moment cannot simply be undone with an apology," she wrote. </p>.'Aap akeli rehti hai?': Rapido captain sends WhatsApp messages to Ghaziabad woman after ride; company responds.<p><strong>Netizens react</strong></p><p>"A woman ordering a wellness product is not an invitation for commentary, harassment, or sexual advances," a user named Sheetansh Sayal said.</p><p>No woman should feel unsafe, violated, or sexualised for ordering a completely legal product to her own home. The issue here is not the product, it’s the entitlement and harassment," another seconded.</p><p>"This is a horrible experience and I am sorry your had to go through something like this," a POSH advisor, Anusha Mandavilli wrote. </p>.Enjoyment and joyfulness.<p><strong>'We are deeply concerned': Blinkit apologises</strong></p><p>"Hi Pooja, we are deeply concerned to hear about this incident, and we take such matters and customer safety very seriously. We sincerely apologize for the inappropriate behavior you experienced," Blinkit replied in the comments on Pooja's now-viral LinkedIn post. </p><p>The customer shared that the app has reached out to her assuring that "the delivery partner is fired and strict internal action and review is taken."</p>