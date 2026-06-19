Netflix announces 'India's Got Latent' season two, new Samay Raina comedy special

<p>Mumbai: Streaming platform <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/netflix">Netflix</a> on Friday announced a new creative collaboration with comedian and content creator S<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samay%20raina">amay Raina</a> that includes the second season of his popular talent show <em>India's Got Latent</em> and an all-new stand-up comedy special.</p>.<p><em>India's Got Latent</em> season two will premiere on Saturday and will be simulcast on Netflix and YouTube in a first-of-its-kind release strategy. New episodes will be released every two weeks, Netflix said in a statement.</p>.<p>The announcement comes after days of speculation online following cryptic social media posts by Netflix and Raina.</p>.Samay Raina's 'Still Alive' becomes most watched stand-up comedy special in the world.<p>In a promo for season two, Raina said everything would remain "same to same", with the only difference being that Netflix viewers would not see advertisements or a comment section.</p>.<p>The latest season arrives over a year after the show was embroiled in controversy following comments made during one of its episodes.</p>.<p>A remark by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in February 2025 sparked widespread backlash and resulted in multiple FIRs against the comedians and participants featured in that episode of <em>India's Got Latent</em>.</p>.<p>According to the streamer, Raina's upcoming comedy special, currently in development, will be exclusive to Netflix and feature his trademark observational humour, storytelling and candid take on everyday life.</p>.<p>Further details about the special are expected to be announced later.</p>.<p>Raina has emerged as one of India's most popular comedy voices in recent years, building a large fan base through stand-up performances, digital content and live shows.</p>.<p>The comedian first gained prominence after winning the second season of the stand-up competition show "Comicstaan" in 2019 and he has since expanded his presence across digital entertainment through comedy specials, podcasts, gaming streams and reality-format content. </p>