‘Nobody has asked me this question': Lalit Modi drops bombshell on Sonia Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Kochi IPL scandal
Speaking in a recent podcast interview with ANI, Lalit Modi claimed that his scrutiny of the IPL team's shareholding triggered a political backlash and ultimately contributed to his downfall within Indian cricket administration.
#WATCH | IPL founder and first chairman Lalit Modi says, "Nobody has asked this question. How did I allow Kochi to bid in the system?... Kochi didn't even have a stadium. So why did I allow Kochi to come into the system?... Why did I open it for him (Shashi Tharoor)? Because he… pic.twitter.com/M8Q4qTjQi2
#WATCH | On the 2010 IPL Kochi scandal, IPL founder and first chairman Lalit Modi says, "Sonia Gandhi was backing Shashi Tharoor. I got calls from Ahmed Patel and Pranab Mukherjee in those days. You had that p@** Rajeev Shukla coming up to me and say 'Chalo Ahmed Patel aa raha… pic.twitter.com/eYX8zIXu4h