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‘Nobody has asked me this question': Lalit Modi drops bombshell on Sonia Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Kochi IPL scandal

Speaking in a recent podcast interview with ANI, Lalit Modi claimed that his scrutiny of the IPL team's shareholding triggered a political backlash and ultimately contributed to his downfall within Indian cricket administration.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 07:57 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 07:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsIndian Premier LeagueShashi TharoorLalit ModiTrendingTrending Now

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