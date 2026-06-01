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'Our civic sense seriously needs to be upgraded': Harsh Goenka shares Swiss hotel's special rules for Indian guests amid viral garba near airport tarmac

Goenka said he was "appalled" to see a separate set of instructions aimed at one nationality at a Swiss Hotel.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 07:12 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 07:12 IST
India NewsVietnamTrendingViralSwissGarbacivic sense

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