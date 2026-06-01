'Our civic sense seriously needs to be upgraded': Harsh Goenka shares Swiss hotel's special rules for Indian guests amid viral garba near airport tarmac

<p>After a video of Indian tourist doing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/garba">Garba</a> near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vietnam">Vietnam's</a> airport tarmac went viral online, Industrialist Harsh Goenka sparked a fresh discussion on the behaviour of Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tourists">tourists</a> abroad. He recalled an incident involving a Swiss hotel that had displayed a separate set of rules specifically for guests from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india">India</a>.</p>.<p>This comes amid the recent online debates over videos showing several group of Indian dancing at public places overseas, including airport premises and restaurants. While many viewed the videos as a celebration of Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/culture">culture</a>, others questioned whether such activities were appropriate in public spaces.</p>.<p>Reacting to the debate, Goenka revisited an experience he had first spoken about in 2019. In a post on X, he said he had come across a notice for Indian guests while staying in Gstaad, a luxury resort town in Switzerland.</p>.<p>According to Goenka, the notice was displayed at Hotel Arc-en-ciel and had been issued by hotel manager Christian Matti. The message welcomed Indian visitors but also listed several guidelines that they were expected to follow during their stay.</p>.<p>Goenka said he was "appalled" to see a separate set of instructions aimed at one nationality. However, he added that certain incidents involving Indians abroad continue to raise concerns about public behaviour.</p>.<p>Referring to recent examples, he mentioned viral videos of garba performances in restaurants overseas, loud conversations in airports and passengers treating aircraft cabins like picnic spots by opening and sharing home-cooked food during flights.</p>.<p>He also recalled an incident in Davos where, according to him, an Indian businessman played Punjabi music so loudly at a club that it could be heard across the town.</p>.<p>Some people reportedly described it as an example of India's "soft power", but Goenka argued that such behaviour could create the wrong impression.</p>.'Yeh India nahi, Nepal hai': Nepali man makes Indian tourist clean gutka spit from street.<p>While acknowledging the growing influence of Indians around the world in business, technology and innovation, Goenka argued that public etiquette and civic sense need greater attention.</p>.<p>Pointing to Japan as an example, he said courtesy, discipline and respect for shared spaces have helped create a positive image of the country globally.</p>.<p>"If India wants to be a true global superpower, the world should remember Indians for excellence, consideration and respect for others," Goenka wrote. He added, "Our civic sense seriously needs to be upgraded."</p>.<p>His remarks have triggered widespread reactions online, with users debating where the line should be drawn between celebrating culture and respecting local norms while travelling abroad.</p>