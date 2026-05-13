<p>In a unique initiative, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad’s</a> Chanchalguda Central Prison on Tuesday introduced “Feel the Jail”, a programme that gives citizens a chance to experience life inside a prison for either 12 or 24 hours.</p><p>Participants opting for the full 24-hour experience will have to pay Rs 2,000, while a 12-hour stay has been priced at Rs 1,000.</p><p>As part of the programme, visitors will stay in specially prepared prison cells, eat food served to inmates and follow routines similar to those followed by prisoners, offering them a glimpse into jail life and the importance of personal freedom.</p><p>Photos circulating on social media show basic prison-style arrangements, including narrow beds with black blankets, along with metal plates and drinking glasses placed beside them.</p>.<p>Reacting to the social media post one user said, "Will they also get a similar beating from their fellow mates like they get in real time jail. Can they also pee in the corner of the jail. Will they get a blade mark on their face or neck from blunt spoons or metal. Ransom we can leave for now since they’re paying already"</p><p>While another said, "Finally, a staycation where checkout isn’t optional and the room service comes with steel plates and strict timings."</p><p>According to an <em>NDTV</em> report, the newly inaugurated Jail Museum traces the evolution of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prison">prisons </a>from the Nizam era to present-day correctional systems.</p><p>The Chanchalguda museum is inspired by the “one-day jail experience” offered earlier at the Sangareddy Heritage Prison Museum, which had drawn widespread public interest, added the report. </p><p>Reportedly, officials said the programme is intended to raise awareness about discipline, the legal system and prison life, particularly among young people. </p>