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Pay Rs 2,000 and live like a prisoner for a day: Hyderabad Central Jail introduces 'Feel the Jail' initiative

Photos circulating on social media show basic prison-style arrangements, including narrow beds with black blankets, along with metal plates and drinking glasses placed beside them.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsHyderabadjailprisoner

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