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Primate uses canopy bridge to cross rail line at Assam sanctuary; first instance worldwide, says WII

Canopy bridges are artificial or natural crossings that connect tree-tops.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 17:19 IST
India NewsAssamTrendingcanopyrail line

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