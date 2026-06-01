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Seven in 10 Gen Z prefer short vacations over long annual leave: Airbnb Report

The report further revealed that travel for Gen Z is less a planned event and more a reflexive response .
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 15:15 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 15:15 IST
India NewsvacationAirbnbGenZ

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