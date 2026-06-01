<p>Mumbai: Short trips are replacing long annual holidays as seven in 10 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/genz">Gen Zs</a> prefer three short trips over one long annual holiday under a week, a report said on Monday.</p>.<p>Seven in 10 Gen Z travellers would rather take three short trips than one long annual holiday as 87 per cent prefer trips that last under a week, according to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/airbnb">Airbnb</a> report, 'Never the Same: The New Rules of Gen Z Travel in India'.</p>.<p>Searches by Indian Gen Z for the summer period were up over 30 per cent year-on-year, with shorter getaways of 2-6 nights emerging as the fastest-growing trip format - rising nearly 80 per cent for domestic travel, the report said.</p>.The Kafkaesque moment for Gen Z.<p>The Airbnb report, 'Never the Same: The New Rules of Gen Z Travel in India,' is based on the company's internal data of searches made by Indian guests for check-ins between May 1 and June 31, 2026, compared to the same period last year.</p>.<p>The report further revealed that travel for Gen Z is less a planned event and more a reflexive response - to stress, to an open weekend, or to a friend who simply said, 'Let's go'.</p>.<p>Around 66 per cent Gen Zs book within days or weeks of travel and 67 per cent say no two trips they've taken have ever looked the same.</p>.<p>For Gen Z in India, travel has become one of the primary ways they express who they are as 87 per cent said the way they travel reflects who they are as a person, and 92 per cent felt that their destination or stay reflects their personal taste - not just a popular option.</p>