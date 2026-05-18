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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay sparks memes online

Images of the Chief Minister reminded netizens of the iconic Flipkart ads where charming child actors dressed up and played adult roles, wearing fake beards and rimless glasses.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsTamil NaduThalapathy VijayTamil Nadu NewsVijaymemesTrendingchief ministerTrending NowJoseph Vijay

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