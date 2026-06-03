'They targeted my 15-year-old daughter': Manoj Bajpayee hits back on Ghooskhor Pandat trolls

<p>Indian actor <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manoj_Bajpayee">Manoj Bajpayee</a>'s upcoming Netflix film Ghooskar Pandat has been postponed, and an FIR was filed for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments. The title name sparked an intense online backlash, with memes labelling it as 'casteist'.</p>.<p>In response, the makers issued an apology and informed the public that the title will be changed.</p>.<p>The actor addressed the controversy and voiced his displeasure over trolls targeted at his family.</p>.Aneet Padda's sister Reet calls 'Dhurandhar 2' 'propaganda' film, deletes Instagram account after backlash.<p>In an interview with NDTV's Padmaja Joshi, Manoj shared that the actors have no role in finalising a movie title. He added that he had no personal objection to the title once the makers locked it. He also clarified that the makers considered the hurt sentiments of a section of people and decided to change it.</p>.<p>"When a film is being named, actors are not usually made part of that process. But if the OTT platform and my director decided to go with a certain title, I personally did not see any problem with it," he said.</p>.<p>"But there was a section that expressed its reservations through social media. For those people, we decided to change the title. When we went to court, we were ready to change the title. In one hearing, everything was taken care of," said Manoj.</p>.<p>He explained the context of the movie that it was only confined to a specific character and not an entire community.</p>.FIR filed against 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' by Sikh community for disrespecting Gurbani.<p>"When we are talking about Pandit or Ghooskhor, we are not talking about all people. We are talking about this character. In this film, what is this character called? He is not a Pandit. He is Pandat. He is very popular by that nickname, which the police department has given him. He is a Delhi Police officer," he explained.</p>.<p>However, he condemned the personal attacks and threats he received during this controversy and shares his difficulty in distinguishing constructive criticism and online trolling.</p>.<p>"But tell me, how is it right to send me death threats? How is it right to drag my family into the whole picture and use all kinds of obscene language? What is my family's fault? My family has female members whom you are talking about. How far do you think it is right to demean a woman who has no responsibility in naming the film? How far is it right that you are sending death threats to me, who is part of it as an actor? Death threats? For the name? I mean, just for the name. There are bots and trolls everywhere, and it is very difficult to know whom to take seriously and whom not to. So, I was disappointed. I really don't know. I was feeling bad for my family members, who have nothing to do with it. They were talking about my 15-year-old daughter. They were talking about my wife," he said.</p>