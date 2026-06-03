Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometrending now

'They targeted my 15-year-old daughter': Manoj Bajpayee hits back on Ghooskhor Pandat trolls

The actor addressed the controversy and voiced his displeasure over trolls targeted at his family.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 09:34 IST
EntertainmentbollywoodManoj BajpayeeTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us