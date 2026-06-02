Watch | A passing out parade & a proposal: Army officer pops the question to partner after graduation

<p>In what could be easily be a scene lifted out of a Bollywood romantic comedy film, at the passing-out parade at the Combat Army Aviation Training School near Nashik in Maharashtra, an army officer popped the question to his partner in a surprise proposal. </p>.<p>A video of the proposal went viral on social media. It shows Captain Bharat Bhardwaj getting down on one knee and his partner hugging him as he gets up.</p>.<p>Dressed in his ceremonial military uniform, the newly-commissioned pilot walked onto the tarmac, knelt before his partner and proposed with an engagement ring. An Army helicopter was in the backdrop, unwittingly providing the movie-like flair. </p>.<p>The woman looked elated and accepted the ring which the young officer offered.</p>.<p>Captain Bhardwaj said he had known his partner for five years and wanted to make this day memorable.</p><p>"We have all become pilots, instructors today. It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today. Both of us have known each other for the past five years. I don't think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to her. This is a big day for my family, too. I wanted to make this day memorable for her as well," he said.</p>.<p>The Combat Army Aviation Training School is the premier flying training institution of the Indian Army and functions under the Army Training Command. </p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>