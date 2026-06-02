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Watch | A passing out parade & a proposal: Army officer pops the question to partner after graduation

A video of the proposal went viral on social media. It shows Captain Bharat Bhardwaj getting down on one knee and his partner hugging him as he gets up.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 15:04 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 15:04 IST
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