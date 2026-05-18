Watch | Rhino tries flipping safari jeep in Assam's Manas National Park; leaves internet in aghast

<p>A wild rhinoceros attacked a safari jeep at Assam's Manas National Park, and the video of the same has been making rounds on social media. </p><p>In the video clip the rhino can be seen ramming the jeep and attacking with its horn, trying to flip it. The incident occurred during a routine jungle safari. </p><p>The jeep was shaking violently as the rhino tried to overturn it. </p>.<p>According to a <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/video-rhino-attacks-tries-to-flip-safari-jeep-at-assam-national-park-11508784">report </a>by <em>NDTV</em>, no injuries were reported and the driver carefully handled the situation. </p><p>The video was posted on Instagram and has garnered over 107k views and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"You are supposed to move in the first attack itself," a user commented. </p><p>Another user wrote, "What’s with the honking after getting so close to the wild rhino - dude, you enter my house uninvited, you’re in trouble!"</p><p>"There should be strict action against the driver and the tour guide for not maintaining adequate distance. It's not a joke to stand so close to an Indian Rhino. They are so protective of their areas," commented a third.</p><p>Animals can act this way when they feel threatened, disturbed, the report said, adding that wildlife experts suggest the visitors should maintain silence while visiting such areas, as it can disturb their natural habitat. </p><p>Manas National Park is located in Assam, and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The park is home to Royal Bengal Tiger, wild water buffalo, clouded leopard, and the endangered hispid hare.</p>