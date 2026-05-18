Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometrending now

Watch | Rhino tries flipping safari jeep in Assam's Manas National Park; leaves internet in aghast

In the video clip the rhino can be seen ramming the jeep and attacking with its horn, trying to flip it. The incident occurred during a routine jungle safari.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsAssamRhinoTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us