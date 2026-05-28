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Yo Yo Honey Singh opens up on battle with bipolar disorder and drug addiction

The 43-year-old revealed that he isolated himself from the public eye for several years to overcome the challenges.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 07:53 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 07:53 IST
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