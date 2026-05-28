<p>Indian singer <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yo_Yo_Honey_Singh#HeroSection">Yo Yo Honey Singh</a> known for his famous tracks like Desi Kalakaar, Sunny Sunny and Billionaire has opened up about his physical and emotional weakness while he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. </p><p>The 43 -year-old spoke about the about the affect the medication had on his appearance and confidence. "I was on heavy medication for seven years. I became 105 kilos because of it, and I lost my hair completely. This is fake hair; I am totally bald," he said on the ABtalks podcast.</p>.<p>Singh revealed that he isolated himself from the public eye for several years to overcome the challenges.</p><p>"I believed that I was already dead," he said.</p><p>"In 2018 and 2019, I believed that I was already dead. I used to sit there thinking I was dead already and stuck somewhere between heaven and hell. My mother would give me food, and I would think it was my last meal," he recalled.</p>.<p>"For three years, I didn't step out of my bedroom. Even while taking a shower, I used to keep the bathroom door open because I was scared, I would die. Bipolar disorder takes you into destructive thoughts that are not real, but it makes you feel like they are actually happening."</p>.Deep cuts, insomnia & panic... I was fighting depression: Babil Khan opens up on his mental health in Instagram post.<p>“I wasn't happy. I was at my peak in 2013 and 2014, but I was not in my senses. I used to think I had achieved everything on my own. I even used to call myself God,” he shared, adding that drugs and fame pushed him into a “demonic state of mind".</p><p>He recalls his interaction he had with <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shah_Rukh_Khan">Shahrukh Khan</a> and <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Akshay_Kumar">Akshay Kumar</a>. Both advised him to refrain from consuming drugs. Shah Rukh Khan told me many times, "This is going to spoil you, finish you, and destroy you," Honey Singh revealed during the conversation.</p><p>After staying out of limelight for years, he returned in 2023 with Kalaastar the sequel to Desi Kalakaar featuring Sonakshi Sinha. He is now actively engaged in album releases, tours and fan meets. </p><p><em>(Disclaimer: If you are facing heavy distress or any other mental health condition kindly, please contact NIMHANS- <strong>9152987821). </strong></em></p>