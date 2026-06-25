'You'd get a million votes in Delhi': Giorgia Meloni recalls 2023 India visit in her new book

<p>Italian Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Giorgia%20Meloni">Giorgia Meloni</a> in her new book 'Giorgia's Vision' reminisced her visit to India in 2023, recalling how she was welcomed in New Delhi with posters bearing her smile and a joke by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=italy">Italy</a>'s Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani.</p>.<p>Based on her conversations with journalist Alessandro Sallusti, Meloni says in the book that the posters lined in the streets of Delhi prompted Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, who accompanied her during the trip, to joke that she would secure "a million votes" if she ran from a constituency there.</p>.<p>"When I arrived, there was a poster with my face and the word 'Welcome' every few feet along the road. When I left, the posters showed the same image, but now read 'Thank you for visiting'.</p>.<p>"My colleague Antonio Tajani, who was with me, joked: 'With all these posters, if you ran for the New Delhi constituency, you’d get a million votes'," says the Italian PM, recalling here March 2023 visit.</p>.<p>Meloni visited India twice in 2023, first for the 8th edition of 'Raisina Dialogue' in March and later for the G20 Summit in September.</p>.<p>She writes in the chapter 'Head Held High Among the World Greats' that successful diplomacy often requires moving beyond rigid formalities and find "your personal key" to connecting with others.</p>.<p>"A few witty words, a personal story, a common interest -- it can make all the difference," she observes.</p>.<p>Meloni illustrates this approach through a series of anecdotes. For instance, how sometimes meaningful diplomatic relationships begin with seemingly small moments: a cigarette by the sea, a conversation about Middle-earth from "the Lord of the Rings", a bouquet of roses or a child's toy from Japan.</p>.'No intent to keep fuelling dispute': Italy's Giorgia Meloni calls for a return to normality with US after Donald Trump spat.<p>One example she recounts is how she forged some of her most "solid diplomatic relationships" during informal cigarette breaks.</p>.<p>One of the incidents happened during her first meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied, whom she describes as a "strong-willed leader" and "skilled negotiator".</p>.<p>Following a bilateral meeting that stretched for nearly two hours, Saied invited her to admire the sea view from his residence.</p>.<p>Meloni, who admits she had then resumed smoking after 13 years, hesitantly asked if she could light a cigarette. "He was overjoyed! He pulled out his own pack of cigarettes, and that coffee and cigarette break became our moment," she recalls.</p>.<p>In the book, she warmly reflects on her interactions and personal friendships with several foreign leaders. Among them is Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, whom she describes as one of the most spontaneous and engaging individuals she has met.</p>.<p>She also recalls her friendship with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who shares her fondness for Italian wines and once surprised her with a bouquet of orange roses on her birthday.</p>.'We're the most famous couple on Instagram': Giorgia Meloni to PM Modi on 'Melodi' buzz at G7 meet.<p>Former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, who, as per Meloni, is also a fan of Italian wines, presented her with a "giant Hello Kitty doll for her daughter, Ginevra" during the G7 summit in Hiroshima.</p>.<p>Another gesture that particularly moved her came from Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Before a bilateral meeting in Rome, he had her memoir, "I am Giorgia", translated into Uzbek and presented her with a bound copy.</p><p>The book's foreword is written by US Vice President J D Vance. Published by Rupa Publications and priced at Rs 695, the book is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>