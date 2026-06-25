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'You'd get a million votes in Delhi': Giorgia Meloni recalls 2023 India visit in her new book

"When I arrived, there was a poster with my face and the word 'Welcome' every few feet along the road," Meloni writes.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsDelhiGiorgia MeloniTrending

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