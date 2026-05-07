<p>Allu Arjun’s father and renowned film producer Allu Aravind, along with Sneha Reddy, paid a visit to <em>Pushpa 2: The Rule</em> stampede survivor Sri Tej’s residence to check on him. The <em>Raaka</em> star’s family, who are in constant touch, held a brief meeting with the family on the afternoon of May 6. </p><p>Visuals of Allu Aravind and Sneha Reddy's meeting with the family are going viral on social media. Sri Tej sustained critical injuries during the <em>Pushpa 2: The Rule</em> premiere stampede in Hyderabad in December 2024.</p>.<p>Reports suggest that Allu Aravind has already secured the family’s future by depositing Rs 2 crore, which generates a monthly interest of approximately Rs 1.4 lakh for their expenses.</p><p>In his recent visit, Allu Arjun expressed his interest in sponsoring Sri Tej’s sister's entire education. During the interaction, Aravind is said to have told her, "Study well, I will be responsible for all your educational expenses.</p>.Panic erupts as Allu Arjun and wife get 'mobbed' by fans for photos at Hyderabad cafe .<p>From the moment of the incident, Allu Arjun’s family has been providing all the assistance and continues to provide full financial and healthcare support as Sri Tej overcomes the long-term demands of his rehabilitation and recovery process.</p><p>Young Sri Tej sustained critical injuries following a devastating incident during a special <em>Pushpa 2</em> screening at Sandhya Theatre in December 2024. Following a five-month stay in the ICU, Sri Tej was discharged in April and transferred to a Ramgopalpet rehabilitation facility for specialized neurological care.</p><p>In 2025, his father shared an update on his health. He told TOI that Sri Tej is struggling to recognize his family members and is showing very little development. However, they remain hopeful that he will be able to come back with the continuous medical support.</p>