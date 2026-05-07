<p>In an act to check women safety on the streets of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a>, Telangana, a female police officer stood alone at a local bus stand in the wee hours. Dressed as an ordinary woman, she waited at the public spot past midnight to know first hand about the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/women-safety"> safety of women</a> in the city, especially during late hours. It was revealed that she was approached by 40 men during her stint in a span of about three hours, highlight safety concerns. </p><p>Sumathi, Commissioner of Police of Malkajgiri, Hyderabad and a senior IPS officer of the Telangana cadre, went undercover between 12:30 am and 3:30 am. She came across disturbing behaviours by men, who approached her and passed lewd comments. She noted that men, including those under the influence of alcohol and drugs, passed vulgar remarks and made advances.</p>.<p>While the undercover officer looked visibly alone at the Dilsukhnagar bus stop, her team was around to keep an eye. A few cops were strategically stationed at a distance, monitoring the safety operation and recording visuals, also kept on stand by if situations got tense. By the end of the night, around 40 individuals were reportedly detained for inappropriate behaviour towards the woman. </p><p>However, no case was registered against these men. They were sent out with counselling and warnings. </p><p>The recent in-person stunt was taken up after she assumed charge as Malkajgiri Police Commissioner on May 1. Notably, 25 years ago, she carried out a similar stunt near the Kazipet railway station. </p>