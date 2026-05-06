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Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail opens photoshoot opportunities for birthday, pre-wedding as ridership dips

According to reports, the fee for this facility has been kept at 5,000 per hour for an undecorated stationary Metro coach and Rs 7,000 per hour for an undecorated mobile coach.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 04:25 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 04:25 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshPhotoshootmetroTrendingMetro services

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