<p>From thunderstorms to firecrackers, sudden bursts of sound can be deeply triggering for animals, often causing panic or extreme stress. What may seem like momentary noise to humans can feel overwhelming to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/birds-to-humans-do-not-disturb-753324.html">birds </a>and livestock, especially when it is loud and unexpected.</p><p>In a disturbing incident from<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh"> Uttar Pradesh</a>, a poultry farmer alleged that loud wedding music led to the death of over a hundred chickens at his farm.</p>.<p>Sabir Ali, the farmer, claimed that around 140 chickens died after a wedding procession passed by his farm late at night, blaring high-decibel music which the birds notably couldn't tolerate. The incident occurred around 9:30 pm, when the DJ system accompanying the procession was playing at an extremely loud volume.</p><p>According to Ali, the high audio levels of music caused adversely impacted the birds and caused their death. </p>.Angered over shutdown of DJ music, youth mows down 3 at wedding party in Uttar Pradesh.<p>He reached out to the police and filed a complaint in this matter.</p><p>In his complaint to the police, he stated, “The noise was so intense that the chickens got frightened and died,” as cited in media reports.</p><p>Following the complaint, cops registered a case against Kavi Yadav, a DJ operator from Parsipur. Authorities have launched an investigation to verify Ali's claims and check whether the DJ violated the permissible sound limits.</p>