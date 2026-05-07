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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK supporters return disappointed from cancelled swearing in ceremony venue

Visitors arriving at the cancelled swearing-in venue saw locked gates and disappointment.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 07:27 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 07:27 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayTrendingTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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