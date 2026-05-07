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Zoho's Sridhar Vembu advocates fresh Tamil Nadu elections citing vote-buying concerns and potential instability after TVK's landslide win.
Key points
• TVK's landslide victory
Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, secured 108 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, winning by a significant margin.
• Call for fresh elections
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu proposed fresh elections, citing concerns over vote-buying and potential instability in the newly formed government.
• No 'cash for votes' enforcement
Vembu emphasised strict enforcement of 'no cash for votes' policies to ensure fair elections and determine the true mandate of the people.
• Political alliances and strategies
Vembu suggested that DMK and AIADMK should unite to prevent TVK from gaining a super majority, while BJP should contest alone.
• Public and political reactions
Netizens and political observers debated Vembu's proposal, with some supporting fresh elections and others criticising the financial and democratic implications.
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Published 07 May 2026, 06:05 IST