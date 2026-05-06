<p>In<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh"> Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Lakhimpur Kheri, a young girl recorded a video showing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/road-repair">poor conditions of roads</a> during rainfall. She drew the attention of authorities towards a waterlogged road leading to her home and appealed them to fix it. </p><p>She was identified as a Class 1 student named Manavi Singh, who posted a reel online addressing the district magistrate, whom she referred to as 'DM uncle'. </p><p>In her sincere appeal, the six-year-old girl urged the administration to throw light at the waterlogged road and initiate necessary action to repair it. </p><p>"DM uncle, you are very good… please get the road by my house repaired," she said, showing visuals of herself wading through a waterlogged brick road.</p>.Watch | Meerut woman fakes emergency call to police to find ‘missing’ child, gets unattended drain cleaned.<p>The video soon went viral and caught the attention of District Magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh. Moved by the child's request, Singh reportedly visited the village with a team of officials, met with Manavi and her family, and assured them of prompt action. </p><p>He issued on-the-spot directions for immediate repair of the road to ensure relief for the residents. </p><p>According to reports, the brick road connecting Manavi's house to the main road had become uneven and was filled with rainwater and drainage overflow.</p>