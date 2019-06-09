Girl killing: Tension grips amid call for mahapanchayat

As saffron outfits gave a call for 'Tappal Chalo' (march to Tappal), the village of a toddler who was brutally killed, and a 'mahapanchayat' to deliberate over the incident, tension gripped the region with people hitting the streets and blocking roads at different places.

Police used force to disperse activists of Bajarang Dal, Hindu Manch and other saffron outfits who tried to block traffic on the Yamuna Expressway and other busy roads in Aligarh, Meerut and Noida districts on Sunday.

A group of saffron workers also shouted slogans before the house of the culprits leading to a scuffle with the police, sources said.

Five people were detained in this connection.

Shops and business establishment at Tappal downed their shutters on Sunday apprehending trouble, sources said.

Police said that they had "foiled" the plan to hold a 'mahapanchayat' at Tappal to deliberate over the incident.

They said that a 'Tappal Chalo' call had also been given on the social networking sites adding to the tension.

"We are trying to identify the senders of the Tappal Chalo message... We will take stern action against such people," a senior police official said here on Sunday.

Firebrand saffron leader Sadhvi Prachi was also detained near Jewar toll plaza while she tried to proceed to Tappal to meet the family of the victim, officials said.

Security personnel in strength have been deployed at the village to prevent any untoward incident and maintain order, police officials said here.

They also staged flag marches at different places to instill confidence in the people, sources said.

Dozens of Muslim families had already fled from their homes at Tappal and nearby villages fearing a backlash, sources said.

Four persons, including the key accused Zahid, have so far been arrested in connection with the killing of the toddler. The little girl had allegedly been killed after her father failed to pay Rs 10,000 taken as loan from Zahid.

Five policemen, including an inspector, have been suspended and a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the gruesome killing, which has triggered widespread outrage.

Police have slapped the National Security Act on the accused persons and promised trial by a fast track court. An SIT has been formed to investigate the incident.