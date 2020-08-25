2 dead, 18 still feared trapped in Raigad collapse

Search and rescue operation is still underway at the spot where a five-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on evening of August 24. The unfortunate incident has claimed the life of two persons and left many injured. Around 18 people are still feared trapped under the debris. The incident took place after three floors of the 5-storey building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are present at the spot for search and rescue operation.