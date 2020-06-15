Aurangabad society sets up 20-bed isolation ward

As COVID cases continue to rise, a society in Aurangabad has set up its own 20-bed isolation ward. 200 families have taken the initiative amid the crisis. “People are afraid, we thought to make isolation ward in the society premises. This step has brought relief to people,” said a society member. Dr Deepak Karva said, "We have set up the isolation centre according to guidelines of WHO (World Health Organization) and State Government. This will ease pressure on hospitals, whose services can be used by patients who have major symptoms and need intensive care". COVID cases in Maharashtra have reached 1,04,568.