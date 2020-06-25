Backtrack | Bengaluru Hospitals in ICU

updates

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jun 25 2020, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 20:36 ist
About: 

The city's Covid-19 cases have hit triple figures in the last 4 days, and Bengaluru's Covid hospitals are quickly running out of ICU beds.

Watch the video for a comprehensive look at the preparedness of city hospitals in tackling the raging pandemic.

