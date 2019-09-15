Economic Slowdown cripples Peenya

Karihobanahalli Lake lies on deathbed 2019-08-17 A lake that could have been an oasis in the polluted environs of Peenya Industria Area has itself become a toxic dump, thanks to a rampant discharge of effluents from factories. But unlike other waterbodies in the city, the condition of Karihobanahalli Lake stands hidden from public glare because the area surrounding it is sparsely populated.