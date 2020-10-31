Forgotten heritage train stations of Bengaluru

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Oct 31 2020, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 00:20 ist
About: 

These four halt railway stations surrounding Bengaluru are around a 100 years old. Many say that restoring these colonial-era structures, and the suburban rail go hand-in-hand.

Related Videos