Opening bell: Equity gauges jump over 1%

Equity benchmark indices clocked smart gains during early hours on Thursday following a rally in IT stocks amid positive global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 453 points or 1.13 percent at 40,331 while the Nifty 50 gained by 126 points or 1.08 percent at 11,865. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT up by 4 percent, PSU bank by 1.7 percent, private bank by 1.4 percent, and realty by 1.2 percent. Among stocks, Tata Consultancy Services rose by 4.46 percent to Rs 2,858.10 per share after reporting 6.6 percent sequential growth to Rs 7,475 crore in the July to September quarter. It also decided to buy back up to 2.2 billion dollars in shares.