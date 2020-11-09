Bihar polls: Counting centres to get 3-tier security

Bihar Chief Electoral Officer, HR Srinivasa on the preparations said that sufficient security force has been deployed to prevent any fiasco.

He further explained about the tier-3 level security to be deployed at counting centres. HR Srinivasa said, “Election Commission of India has provided us with 19 companies of paramilitary force to guard all our strong rooms. So they formed the inner most core of the counting centres.

Then in addition to that, we also have 59 companies of paramilitary force for maintain general law and order. At the counting centres we have three tier security. The inner most core is by paramilitary force, second tier is Bihar military police while the outer most cover is by district arm police. Across the district we have sufficient security force to prevent any incident pertaining the law and order.”