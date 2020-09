Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora ahead of announcing dates for Bihar Assembly elections during a press conference informed that the last day of the poll has been designated to Covid-19 patients in quarantine. “Covid-19 patients who're quarantined will be able to cast their vote on the last day of poll, at their respective polling stations, under the supervision of health authorities. This is beside the option of the postal facility already extended to them,” said CEC Sunil Arora.