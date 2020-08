The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team carried out a probe at DRDO guest house in Mumbai’s Santacruz. They are carrying out probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant’s Chartered Accountant Sandip Shridhar arrived at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz for interrogation. Actor’s friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj also arrived at DRDO guest house for interrogation. Pithani was questioned for 4th straight day on August 25.