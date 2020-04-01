COVID - 19 Daily Update - April 1

On day 8 of the nationwide lockdown, hotspots with rising number of COVID-19 cases are emerging across the nation. The states are running against the clock to trace the attendees from the congregation in the Nizamuddin area, which is one such hotspot. Closer to home, four more cases have emerged from the Nanjangud cluster, making Mysuru one among the top-25 hotspots in the country.

