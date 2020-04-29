Covid-19 Daily Update - April 29

Karnataka reports 12 new cases today and post-lockdown, the state is planning to revise its containment strategy by identifying red zone taluks, instead of red zone districts. In a respite to migrant workers, the centre allows movement of stranded people, albeit with some conditions.

All this and more on the daily update with Akhil.

___

TRANSCRIPT



Hello. This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald.

I’m Akhil.

---

On the bulletin today:

Karnataka reports 12 new cases of Covid-19…

Karnataka set to change its containment

strategy...

The central government will allow movement of stranded persons,

albeit with some restriction…

And Nitin joins us to bust the top fake news of the week

But first, let us take a look at the national numbers.

------

At the time of this recording,

nearly 33,000 cases have been reported from the country so far.

More than 24000 people are active carriers of the virus.

Over 8000 patients have recovered since they were first tested and...

The country’s death toll has crossed 1000.

-----

The Indian Council of Medical Research has collected

more than 7 lakh samples for testing

from across the country so far.

-----

Maharashtra has reported 597 cases...

and the number of active cases in the state is almost 8000.

Gujarat has reported 308 new cases,

with total number of active carriers of the virus in the state crossing 3000.

Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan are close behind.

Karnataka is at the 13th place.

----

Karnataka has reported 12 new cases today.

Out of 297 active cases, 7 are in ICU.

The number of people discharged stands at 216.

The number of deaths has risen to 21.

Out of 12 new cases reported today, 8 are from Kalaburgi....

Belagavi, Daavana-gere, Mysuru and Tumakuru have reported one case each.

Except Patient-533 from Daavana-gere and Patient-535 from Tumakuru,

who presented with Influenza-like Illness and SARI respectively...,

remaining 10 cases have been contacts of previously identified covid cases.

Patient-535, a 73-year-old-male patient from Tumakur,

with complaint of SARI and past history of a respiratory disease Diabetes and Asthma,

has passed away today.

___

In news from Karnataka...

The state government is contemplating revising its COVID-19 containment strategy post-lockdown,

of assigning red, orange, yellow and green zones at district-level.

Currently, any district that has reported over 15 cases is identified as a red zone,

6-14 cases as orange zone, 1-5 cases as yellow and any district with zero cases is green.

As per this classification, there are six red districts,

five orange and yellow districts each, and 14 green districts.

This classification is being used to enforce the lockdown measures.

However, Revenue Minister R Ashok has said that, after May 3rd,

the focus will shift from districts to taluks,

in order to free up unaffected districts and focus only on the virus-hit taluks.

The officials are of the opinion that, in each district,

most cases are generally originating from only one taluk.

So, when the same colour coding is applied on a taluk map,

it is seen that a large part of Karnataka is unaffected by Covid-19.

Out of 176 taluks, there are active coronavirus in just 36 taluks.

Before rebooting the state’s economy after the lockdown,

the Karnataka government has ordered for a massive door-to-door survey

of every family in the state and identify vulnerable groups in just 5 days.

Those with SARI, ILI, and other respiratory diseases fall under vulnerable groups.

A mobile app has been developed for a quick understanding of data,

and to assess the extent of ‘vulnerable groups’ in real-time.

Teachers across the state have been roped in for the massive exercise.

So far, fever was one of the key symptoms of Covid-19.

But in a sign of how little is known about the disease,

a state-level panel of specialists has found that

most patients did not have fever.

COVID-19 patients presented mainly with cough and breathlessness,

and a worsening of these symptoms.

The panel has been tasked with answering questions like

why the mortality rate in Kerala was lesser than in Karnataka.

It is studying the gaps in treatment,

and how the various district administrations can avoid a delay in initiation of treatment.

____

In national news,

In what is good news for migrant workers, students, tourists and others stranded

in various parts of the country because of the lockdown,

the centre is making preparations to relocate them to their hometowns.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an order amending the April 15 revised guidelines

on the Covid-19 lockdown,

which will allow the movement of stranded persons only if they are found asymptomatic

after a mandatory screening before the journey.

Repatriation will be done using buses, which will be sanitised.

Also, social distancing norms will apply within buses.

The order also states that in case a group of stranded people wish to move between states,

both the states must consult each other,

and mutually agree to the movement by road.

The states falling on the transit route will allow the passage of such persons.

On arrival at destinations,

the passengers will be further assessed by the local health authorities,

and kept in home quarantine,

unless the assessment requires moving them to institutional quarantine.

Periodic health check-up will also be followed.

-----------

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre

to consider making personal protection equipment available

to all health workers engaged in non-COVID-19 treatment,

since asymptomatic patients of the viral disease

are reported to be on the rise in the country.

The PIL was filed by a Nagpur-based doctor,

who sought the direction from SC for providing PPEs to all health workers,

including doctors, nurses, ward boys,

other medical and paramedical professionals engaged in non-COVID-19 treatment,

since asymptomatic cases to be on the rise.

--------------

The Centre Government has asked all its officers and staff

to "immediately" download 'Arogya Setu' App,

to identify the possibility of contracting Covid-19

and review their health status before setting off for office every day.

The Department of Personnel and Training has said that

the direction should be "strictly followed"

to improve the safety of all government officials,

who should commute to office only when the App shows 'safe' or 'low risk' status.

If the app shows a message that they have a 'moderate' or 'high risk',

employees are advised to stay away from the workplace

and self isolate for 14 days or till the status becomes 'safe' or 'low risk'.

The risk assessment is done on the basis of Bluetooth proximity to an infected person.

That is, the App keeps the user informed

whether he has crossed paths with someone who has tested positive.

This is done through Bluetooth and location-generated social graphs.

Till last friday, around 7.5 crore people have downloaded the App.

--------------

The central teams,

tasked to check preparedness of districts with a high load of coronavirus cases

have found that

infection prevention control practices were not properly followed in several hospitals

in high caseload districts across the nation.

Six high-level multi-disciplinary teams were constituted by the Union Health Ministry

to assist and review state health departments

for proper implementation of cluster containment plans for large outbreaks

and check hospital preparedness for COVID-19.

Teams comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control,

AIIMS and ICMR among others...

had visited states which have high caseload

including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh,

Telangana and Tamil Nadu,

in between second and third week of April.

The teams have reportedly found that

infection prevention control practices were not being followed properly

during sample collection and treatment of confirmed cases,

raising concerns over the possibility of healthcare workers getting infected

and leading to further transmission.

Among many other suggestions to the state,

the teams have recommended...

the need for proper clinical management of mild, moderate and severe cases,

as well as a separate triage area in hospitals to segregate them.

As many as 15 places including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Mumbai,

have been identified as "high caseload" districts by the government.

----------

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed state authorities

to ensure essential services for Tuberculosis patients during the lockdown,

including the issuing of exclusive passes for TB patients,

to enable easy access to TB facilities.

The advisory also underlines...

the importance of delivering the TB services in tandem with the Covid-19 measures.

The advisory also states that people-centred outpatient and community-based care

should be preferred over hospital treatment for TB patients,

unless serious conditions require hospitalisation.

It also advises the authorities to provide adequate TB medicine,

so that the patients do not have to keep visiting treatment centres.

National TB Elimination Programme is expected to provide anti-TB drugs for a month,

and in extremely difficult situations, up to 2 months,

to ensure that there’s no interruption in treatment.

----

Before we go,

it’s safe to assume that if there is a crisis at hand,

then fake news can’t be far behind.

My colleague Nitin,

has been tracking some of the wildest forwards on social media platforms.

---

SSLC and PUC students in Karnataka are a worried lot, and this particular piece of fake news has led to more confusion among them.

BTV News, a Kannada news channel had said that SSLC and PUC students will be cleared even without writing exams.

This picture has been circulating on social media ever since.

However, the education department has dismissed this. The Karnataka State Police Fact Check has verified this, and concluded that BTV News telecast this fake and misleading piece of news.

This video from a village in Ramanagara went viral recently.

The man in the video is seen announcing that muslims are prohibited from entering the village.

The announcement clearly says that the Gram Panchayat will impose fines of Rs 500 and 1000 if anybody is found working for muslims.

LK Atheeq, the Principal Secretary of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj later clarified that this was an act of ‘minor mischief’ by a Gram Panchayat member. He also said that the Gram Panchayat itself has no role in the announcement, and that a case has been booked against three people.

However, the mischievous video continues to make the rounds on social media.

Stay tuned for more fake news takedowns.

Because, unquestioned fake news is as good as the truth.

----

And finally,

at Deccan Herald we believe that there is kindness to be found,

even in these dark times.

With our Spread Kindness campaign,

we hope to bring you stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary work.

Ever since the lockdown began, Shanta Narona, a tailor from Talaguppa in Sagar taluk

hasn’t received fresh orders.

After learning that face masks are a dire need to prevent Covid-19,

the tailor has spent over 30,000 rupees from his own savings,

and has given away more than 3,200 three-layered face masks during the lockdown.

Unrestricted by his physical disability,

Shanta Narona has also been creating awareness about wearing face masks among the villagers.

If you wish to help him, reach out to the number on your screen.

------

That's all from us today.

Stay safe, Spread kindness and we’ll see you tomorrow.