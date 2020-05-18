Covid-19 Daily Update - May 18

Karnataka records the single highest spike of 99 cases and India enters lockdown 4.0 with the centre empowering the states to take independent decisions.

TRANSCRIPT

TRANSCRIPT

Hello. This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald. I’m Suraksha

I'm Akhil

On the bulletin today:

Karnataka reports highest single day spike of 99 cases...

while the state government prepares

To reopen the state...

But first, a look at the daily figures with Akhil.

At the time of this recording,

More than 56 thousand people are active carriers of the virus in the country. The total number of infected people is likely to cross the 1 lakh mark today.

Over 38 thousand patients have recovered since they were first tested and...The country has registered 3094 covid-related deaths so far.

ICMR has tested more than 23 lakhs samples for the novel coronavirus so far.

Now let’s look at how the states are doing today.

The total number of cases in Delhi has breached the 10,000 mark by adding 299 new cases today. The number of active cases in the national capital stands at 5409.

Gujarat has added 366 new cases and the number of active cases in the state is 6347.

Tamil Nadu has reported 534 new cases today. The number of active cases in the state is now at 7273

With 259 new cases, the number of active cases in Madhya Pradesh has reached 2549

Moving on to Karnataka,

99 new cases have been reported from the state today,

the highest single day spike yet.

A whopping 65 out of 99 cases have had a travel history

to various parts of Maharashtra like Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, and Solapur.

Two have a travel history to Tamil Nadu. One has travelled to Nelamangala.

Out of the remaining 33,

16 are secondary contacts of Patient 653,

a housekeeper at a Covid-designated hotel in Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar.

The rest are primary and secondary contacts.

7 cases have been reported from containment wards across the state

and 2 are SARI cases.

Around 18 districts of the state

have reported at least one positive case of covid-19 today,

majority of them imported from outside the state.

All 17 cases of Mandya have a travel history to Maharashtra.

Almost all cases from Hassan, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura,

Uttara Kannada, Kalaburgi are imported from Maharashtra too.

With this, the state has reported 1246 cases in total.

There are 678 active cases.

530 patients have recovered, while 37 have died.

The state has tested more than 6000 samples in the last 24 hours.

In national news,

Even as States have been given greater powers to decide the course of action during Lockdown 4.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the states not to dilute any restrictions outlined in the guidelines.

In Lockdown 4.0, the central government’s ban on air travel and metro remains. The restrictions on movement within the containment zones also remains, with strict perimeter control. No movement of people would be allowed across the zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

These guidelines will be in place until May 31st. The states have the power to impose stricter rules and prohibit other activities which are not mentioned in the central guidelines as per individual assessment in their home states.

However, the central government has withdrawn its own order mandating employers to pay full wages to all employees, even when the industrial and commercial units are shut due to the lockdown.

According to the guidelines issued on Sunday for lockdown 4.0, all orders barring six SOPs for people's movement in specific circumstances have been withdrawn.

The order on payment of wages during lockdown has not been included in the new guidelines and ceases to be in operation. Along with this, the order barring landlords to demand rent during lockdown has also been withdrawn.

As for office goers, Arogya Setu app will not be mandatory after all. According to the new guidelines issued by National Disaster Management Authority,

employers have been asked to take "best efforts" to ensure that their staff has downloaded the contract tracing app. In the earlier guidelines, employers were asked to ensure strict compliance or face jail term under Disaster Management Act.

But, states can still impose such strict measures as they have the power to do so under the Lockdown 4.0.

In news from Karnataka

In the fourth phase of the lockdown,

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

has eased lockdown restrictions significantly.

The CM has announced that public transport services...

including buses, cabs, and autos

wil be allowed to operate outside containment zones from tomorrow.

Intrastate bus services...

KSRTC, NWKRTC, NEKRTC will also be starting from Tuesday.

Even private buses will be allowed to function.

However, a maximum of 30 people will be allowed,

so that social distancing can be maintained.

In cabs and autos, driver plus two people will be allowed...

and in Maxi cabs, driver plus three people will be allowed.

All shops, except malls and theatres, will be allowed to open.

However, the 7pm to 7am curfew will continue,

and public transport will not operate between these hours.

Similar to Kerala, the state will observe complete lockdown every Sunday.

Karnataka has restricted entry of people from Maharashtra,

Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu till May 31st.

The four states have been reporting high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Medical Education Minister, K Sudhakar has said that

the government will formally do away

with the red-orange-green zoning of districts.

Instead, the state will have containment zones,

that will be strictly monitored.

The definition for ‘containment zone’ will be revised

to an area less than 100 metres.

As life slowly gets back into gear,

the postponed SSLC examinations will be held from June 25 to July 4.

The examinations, which were earlier scheduled to be held from March 27,

were postponed due to the pandemic.

Wearing a mask will be compulsory and many organisations,

including the state scouts and guides, are willing to provide the masks.

Each examination centre will be equipped with sanitiser dispensers

and thermal checking machines.

Students who have shifted to their home towns during the lockdown...

can write exams from the nearest centre,

where they are staying currently.

In recognition of the services rendered by the health professionals...

the state government has announced that

it will bring the teaching staff from medical colleges under the 7th Pay Commission.

Medical students belonging to all categories,

from graduate resident doctors to super-specialty students,

are all set to receive higher stipends.

In other news,

schools across Karnataka took to online teaching,

to cope with the lockdown.

However, the trend seems to be fast-losing steam.

Teachers from several prominent schools across Karnataka

are now refusing to conduct classes, as they say,

they are increasingly being bullied by the students’ parents.

Several teachers, who switched over to the new platform just days ago,

are already overwhelmed by the digital experience.

They say they are under tremendous pressure,

with parents constantly complaining about the poor quality of teaching,

spelling mistakes, improper pronunciation, harsh tone of voice,

lack of warmth towards children, among other reasons.

Some videos,

which show teachers in poor light due to their pronunciation,

have even gone viral on social media.

11 days ago,

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced

5,000 rupees will be given to around 7.75 lakh taxi and autorickshaw drivers,

whose lives were thrown out of gear during the lockdown.

After the delay in implementation of the scheme,

leaders of several taxi and auto rickshaw drivers’ associations held

a mock ‘pooja’ as last rites for the scheme,

in front of the Transport Commissioner’s office in Bengaluru.

As lockdown rules restrict protests,

the drivers resorted to the ‘mock last rites’ ritual.

Karnataka state private buses owners association also staged a protest...

in front of the Transport and Road Safety Commissioner’s office,

and demanded a six month tax waiver.

And before we go,

The lockdown has seen people go to great lengths to keep their lives intact.

Sanjoy Pal from West Bengal, has been swimming across the Hooghly river to open his goldsmith shop on the other side of the river.

Even after the lockdown was relaxed for economic activities, ferry services remained closed. As the sole breadwinner of the family, Sanjoy could not afford to give up.

At first, he built a raft out of banana stems, which he found to be too risky. So, he just started swimming across the river everyday.

Sanjoy finally received a call from the local Sub Divisional Officer on Monday, and has been allowed to travel on the cargo boat. The sub-divisional officer has even allowed for the travel fare to be reimbursed.

(That's all from Suraksha and me today.

For the latest updates, log on to deccanherald.com. Stay safe and we'll see you tomorrow.