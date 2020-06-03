Cyclone Nisarga: People living near sea shifted

Due to the upcoming threat of Cyclone Nisarga, around 70 residents of Dahanu-Agar village, which is located near the sea coast, have been shifted to a rehabilitation centre in Dahanu area. All precautionary measures of COVID-19 have been taken by the authorities. One of the volunteers said, “All arrangements have been made here for males, females and even for the unwell people. COVID-19 precautionary measures have also been undertaken here.” The cyclone is likely to make landfall near Alibaug on June .