Domestic workers face hardship during lockdown

Nationwide lockdown has brought daily life on standstill; domestic workers are facing the hardship. People are not allowing the domestic workers to work in their houses as they are afraid of getting COVID-19 infection. Domestic helpers are struggling to meet ends as they can no longer work due to lockdown. They are also facing shortage of money as their employers are not paying them salary. On the other hand, low-wage workers are also facing hardship as they were also fired from their jobs due to lockdown. Employers neglect Centre and state government's request and fired their employees.