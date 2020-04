Noted actor Irrfan Khan passes away at Mumbai hospital 2020-04-29 Versatile actor Irrfan Khan passed away at on April 29 at the Kokilaben Hospital. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai hours before his death. The actor was reported unwell for last few years. He has had being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen in movie ‘Angrezi Medium’.