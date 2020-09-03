SSR case: Rhea's father arrives at DRDO guest house

Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house for the third day in a row for CBI inquiry in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. A CBI team is investigating the case and is staying at the DRDO guest house. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. 
 

